A Danville, Ky., physician, Christopher Marek, 49, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Tuesday, before Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves. According to his plea agreement, between April 2015 and June 2019, Marek underreported income earned through his business, Central Kentucky Plastic Surgery, on his annual IRS income tax returns. Marek admitted to failing to list as income direct payments from patients, as well as only partially listing payments the business received from insurance companies. Overall, Marek failed to list more than $887,000 that he received, and in doing so, Marek caused a $283,687 tax deficiency that is owed by him to the United States.

DANVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO