FRUITLAND, Idaho — On Thursday, Jan. 27, it will have been six months since Michael Vaughan of Fruitland disappeared. at about 6:30 p.m. July 27 around SW 9th Street. He is described as 3 feet, 7 inches tall; about 50 pounds; with blond hair and blue eyes. The boy was wearing a blue Minecraft sweatshirt and dark blue briefs. He also answers to a nickname, "Monkey."

FRUITLAND, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO