Troy Aikman Rips Jerry Jones’ Cowboys: ‘Same as Jets and Jaguars’

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 5 days ago

FRISCO - We’ve spoken often with legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman about his views on the way owner Jerry Jones runs his franchise, and the word “dysfunction” comes up so often it barely merits headline-grabbing attention.

The fact that the word “dysfunction” comes up so often is also why Aikman and the Jones family aren’t as friendly as Cowboys Nation might wish.

But this week, the Hall of Famer put a sharper point on it.

“If you don't do anything in the postseason, then you're really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn't get in,” Aikman said.

His comments on 96.7 The Ticket are of course a reaction to No. 3 seed Dallas falling 23-17 to the visiting San Francisco 49ers last week in the NFC Wild Card Round of the playoffs. That result has created speculation about the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy.

On that subject, the three-time Cowboys Super Bowl winner and long-time top Fox color analyst said, “Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there. I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there's a lot of dysfunction.”

McCarthy has come under fire for the loss, and on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and declined to endorse McCarthy as the Cowboys' head coach moving forward.

Dallas also hasn't advanced past the divisional round since 1995 when Aikman led the Cowboys to their third Super Bowl title in four seasons. Cowboys critics note that the one constant during the drought is the presence of Jones himself.

The Cowboys aren’t really the Jets, as the Jets haven't reached the playoffs since 2010. And they’re not really the Jags, as the Jags have qualified for the playoffs only once in the past 14 seasons.

But Jones likes to say “Super Bowl or bust,” and that amplifies Aikman's point … and the anger Cowboys Nation feels after the end of what seemed like such a promising season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3objZx_0dtZ3dFx00

Comments / 10

CallingItLikeItIs
4d ago

there is at least one person whose calls Jerry Jones for what he is and his affect on that franchise .. everybody else in the media wants to talk about coaches and players

Reply(1)
3
