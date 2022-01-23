ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal's decision to loan out Maitland-Niles looks more baffling by the week

As the market enters its final few days and as the trading gets increasingly frantic, lists of January’s best signings will start to be compiled. They may be based more on expectation than evidence, whereas early movers are starting to assemble a body of work for their new employers. But it can be said in more confidence that one of the first transfers of the window looks like the worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Transfer news: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United set to battle for 15-year-old 'new Ronaldo'

Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Burnley#Emirates Stadium#Clarets
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick's first signing is set to be French wonderkid

Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah scores winning spot-kick as Egypt edge past Ivory Coast

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw. The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs’ fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly’s casual effort to secure a...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Reo Hatate vows to continue improving after first Celtic strike

Reo Hatate admitted he was relieved to net his first Celtic goal and vowed he would keep working to improve his communication with team-mates and adapt to Scottish football. The Japanese midfielder sent Celtic on the way to a 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday when he beat Craig Gordon with a powerful effort from 30 yards.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jack Clarke joins Sunderland on loan from Tottenham

Sunderland have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan for the rest of their season. The Black Cats have already strengthened their squad this month with the arrivals of Danny Batth and Patrick Roberts but Clarke will add more depth in the wing positions as they battle for automatic promotion in Sky Bet League One.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Just do the basics right – Lee Bowyer admits Birmingham were lucky to force draw

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer accepted that Tuesday’s last-gasp 2-2 draw with Peterborough was undeserved. Two late goals from Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan in the 85th and 88th minutes saw Blues salvage a point as they recovered from a two-goal deficit at St Andrew’s following an early strike from Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris’ penalty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy