At some point in all our lives, we wish for what we haven’t got or want to be what we are not. But as Clint Eastwood’s character said in one of his Dirty Harry movies: “A man’s gotta know his limitations.” In my more macho youth, I thought limitation meant weakness. Realization and acceptance of who we are is the first step towards wisdom. Everyone has limitations. None of us are as smart or strong or good looking as we secretly wish. There will always be someone better looking or richer or more powerful. We can improve and we can enhance, but we all start with the cards we are dealt. So what is your limitation?

ARMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO