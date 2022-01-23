ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Covid: Preston drive to boost jabs for city's homeless

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople sleeping rough in Preston are to be offered accommodation as part of a drive to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates and get people off the streets. Preston City Council has been given £115,000 in government funding for the combined shelter and vaccine scheme. The move will be reminiscent...

www.bbc.co.uk

spectrumnews1.com

City says roughly 50% of Worcester's homeless population is from out of town

WORCESTER, Mass. - An estimated 50% of Worcester’s homeless population is from other communities, according to the city’s Health & Human Services department. Commissioner Dr. Matilde "Mattie" Castiel says there are about 1,400 homeless people in Worcester compared to nearly 1,600 in 2019. Nearly 200 are considered unsheltered, which is 20 more than two years ago.
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Homeless programs will benefit the city

With the emergence of COVID-19 in March 2020, California implemented a program called Project Roomkey. The program allowed for temporary emergency housing for homeless individuals with high-risk health issues as well as provided a space to allow these people to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19. Since then, the state of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
KCEN

City of Killeen to partner with Texas Homeless Network to measure homelessness and resources in the community

KILLEEN, Texas — The City Of Killeen will be conducting its annual Point-In-Time (PIT) survey to determine the homeless population in the city on Jan. 27. Volunteers from the Texas Homeless Network will conduct the survey with individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing and unsheltered locations (outdoor encampments, streets, cars and other places not meant for habitation) in the community.
KILLEEN, TX
WWEEK

How One Neighborhood Is Fighting the City’s Plan to Shelter Homeless Portlanders Near Them

It’s been eight months since City Commissioner Dan Ryan pledged to open six “safe rest villages” across the city as an alternative to street camping. In that time, his office has selected only three locations. (Last week, WW first reported that members of the Portland Public Schools board would reject Ryan’s proposal for a safe rest village at the former Whitaker School campus in Northeast Portland.) As the clock ticks on Ryan’s pledge, we examine the status of one of the three sites Ryan has selected.
PORTLAND, OR
Click2Houston.com

Mayor Turner announces city’s $100M initiative to house thousands of homeless people

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city’s $100 million initiative to house thousands of homeless people. Turner was joined by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia, U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Interim Executive Director Anthony Love (virtually), and President and CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County Michael Nichols.
HOUSTON, TX
traverseticker.com

Code Blue: How Cold Weather, COVID, And Short-Staffing Are Straining Traverse City's Homelessness Resources

“Code Blue.” That’s the term advocates for the local homeless population use when temperatures dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter, or when a blizzard is forecasted to strike northern Michigan. On several occasions this month, frigid temperatures and harsh winter conditions have forced the Grand Traverse Basic Needs Coalition to coordinate Code Blue alerts and scramble to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, warm environments. But rising homelessness numbers locally, a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Grand Traverse County (including among the homeless population), and staffing and volunteer shortages at local shelters are combining to make this winter a particularly trying test of the area’s resources for protecting the homeless community.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
kuer.org

Utah’s COVID surge is hitting the homeless population hard

COVID-19 cases have surged in Utah throughout January, and that’s causing a problem for people who are unsheltered and don’t have a place to isolate. The United Way of Utah County’s Mountainland Continuum of Care Program is a coalition of local nonprofits and government agencies that works with the homeless population. Heather Hogue, Moutainland’s project coordinator, said their outreach workers are seeing more unsheltered people infected with the virus in Utah County due to the omicron surge.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
expressnews.com

City employees might get a boost. Who else in San Antonio could benefit from COVID-19 relief money?

Morgan’s Wonderland, Texas Biomedical Research Institute and city employees could all get a slice of federal COVID-19 relief dollars from San Antonio. City Manager Erik Walsh laid out an updated spending plan for $212 million remaining from the American Rescue Plan Act, the coronavirus relief law passed by Congress in March. Walsh allotted more money — $50 million — for COVID-19 response after recommending $35 million in December. The omicron surge pushed the need higher as the city spent more money on testing through a partnership with Community Labs.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Covid: Half of Preston Chocolate factory staff off with virus

The boss of a Preston-based chocolate factory says at least half of its staff are off work because they have tested positive for Covid-19. Managing director Peter Whiting says supply chain issues are also affecting Beech's Fine Chocolates. Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You...
PUBLIC HEALTH

