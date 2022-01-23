Covid: Preston drive to boost jabs for city's homeless

“Code Blue.” That’s the term advocates for the local homeless population use when temperatures dip below 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter, or when a blizzard is forecasted to strike northern Michigan. On several occasions this month, frigid temperatures and harsh winter conditions have forced the Grand Traverse Basic Needs Coalition to coordinate Code Blue alerts and scramble to get people experiencing homelessness off the streets and into safe, warm environments. But rising homelessness numbers locally, a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Grand Traverse County (including among the homeless population), and staffing and volunteer shortages at local shelters are combining to make this winter a particularly trying test of the area’s resources for protecting the homeless community.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO