POLITICAL PARTIES SORTING THROUGH CANDIDATES FOR GOVERNOR, U.S. SENATE

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressional Democrats and President Biden have faced hit after hit with some of their key legislative priorities not passing through. From the Build Back Better legislation, to voting rights and on top of inflation issues, political analysts said things aren’t looking up for the Dems right now. Analysts said it’s a real possibility the Dems could lose both the House and the Senate where they currently have the majority but there are a few ways they can turn things around.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO