Raiders request GM interview with Colts' Ed Dodds

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their vacant general manager role, per Tom Pelissero.

Dodds was a candidate for the general manager vacancy with the Chicago Bears but ultimately withdrew his name from the race this week. With the firing of Mike Mayock in Las Vegas, it was expected that they would reach out to speak with Dodds.

Given the fact that the Raiders made the playoffs over the Colts and the fact that they seem to have a decent foundation built, this job may be an attractive one for Dodds.

He’s very particular about the type of situation he wants to be in when he does get a general manager job given that he’s withdrawn his name from two candidacies over the last two seasons.

This will certainly be something to watch over the next week or so as Dodds is the right-hand man to Chris Ballard.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

