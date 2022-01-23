ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions special teams thrived in 2021 season rankings

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biCsD_0dtYzOBC00

The Detroit Lions switched out two long-time special teams fixtures for the 2021 season. Based on the results, the team didn’t suffer much in the move to replace Matt Prater and Don Muhlbach.

The Lions remained in the top 10 of the special teams unit rankings from Sports Illustrated’s Rick Gosselin in his annual compilation of the top groups. Punter Jack Fox was joined by new long snapper Scott Daly and (eventually) rookie kicker Riley Patterson as real assets for the Lions’ special teams.

Detroit finished seventh in the rankings, well behind the top-rated Baltimore Ravens but comfortably ahead of all teams outside the top 10. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp led a unit that finished second overall in punting and third in opposing starting field position.

Gosselin notes one tidbit that helped the Lions in the rankings,

Only four teams did not suffer any negative plays on special teams – no blocked kicks, turnovers or return touchdowns: Detroit, the New York Giants, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

As we all witnessed in Green Bay’s divisional round loss to the 49ers, negative special teams plays can be catastrophic for a team. Detroit’s return game wasn’t great, but the Lions didn’t give the ball away.

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

2021 position breakdown: Special teams

The good: There's a lot to like about the job Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp did with the unit in 2021. The Lions finished No. 7 in the NFL in Rick Gosselin's 2021 special teams rankings of the 32 NFL teams. Detroit finished top five in opponent starting point (3rd; 23.8-yard line) and punting (2nd; 49.2).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Daly
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Ravens#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Sports Illustrated#The New York Giants#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Thursday’s Kellen Moore News

While Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying put, the team’s offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is still a candidate for head coaching jobs. This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is one of three coaches expected to interview with the Miami Dolphins for a second time, along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy