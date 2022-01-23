ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75 Percent of Jamaican Communities Infected with COVID

By Editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 117, 717 confirmed cases of coronavirus on the island, about 75 percent of Jamaican communities now have the virus, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie. The latest figures show that Jamaica has 2568 deaths and current hospitalization is at 828. Based on recent figures, 67,...

