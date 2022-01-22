ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Traveling safely during winter conditions

By Abigail Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTEN) — AAA Texas reminds drivers to be careful when traveling in winter weather conditions. Motorists are encouraged to stay updated on the forecast and...

Pasadena Star-News

Tips for keeping pets safe and warm outside during chilly winters

One thing I love about Southern California is the winter. The mild sunny days are perfect for outdoor adventures, and what better way to appreciate the outdoors than with our pets?. My dog Sueshi enjoys an evening stroll along the Arroyo not far from our home. As an added bonus,...
PASADENA, CA
WCVB

MassDOT issues highway travel ban for tractor-trailers, tandems during Saturday winter storm

BOSTON — With heavy snowfall rates, roaring winds and whiteout conditions expected duringSaturday's winter storm, three southern New England states are barring some vehicles from using interstate highways. The ban issued by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation applies to tractor-trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. Those vehicles will...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Residents Urged To Stay Off Roads During Saturday’s Storm; ‘Dangerous Travel Conditions’ Expected

BOSTON (CBS) — With a potentially historic nor’easter bearing down on Massachusetts, authorities are urging residents to stay home and let the plows do their job on Saturday. “Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility will lead to dangerous travel conditions,” the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency tweeted. “Residents are urged to stay off roadways if possible during the storm.” #Blizzard warnings issued for eastern coastal areas including Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility will lead to dangerous travel conditions.Residents are urged to stay off roadways if possible during the storm.#MAsnow https://t.co/BBbZs4jIwl — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 28, 2022 Plow drivers are preparing for marathon shifts during the storm, which could dump two feet of snow or more in areas. MassDOT is banning highway travel for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems and special permit haulers between 6 a.m. and midnight Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect for eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island. “This storm should NOT be taken lightly,” WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen says. “If at all possible you should plan to be home for the day on Saturday. If you must travel, make it early Saturday morning.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

