Traveling safely during winter conditions

BOSTON (CBS) — With a potentially historic nor’easter bearing down on Massachusetts, authorities are urging residents to stay home and let the plows do their job on Saturday. “Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility will lead to dangerous travel conditions,” the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency tweeted. “Residents are urged to stay off roadways if possible during the storm.” #Blizzard warnings issued for eastern coastal areas including Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility will lead to dangerous travel conditions.Residents are urged to stay off roadways if possible during the storm.#MAsnow https://t.co/BBbZs4jIwl — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 28, 2022 Plow drivers are preparing for marathon shifts during the storm, which could dump two feet of snow or more in areas. MassDOT is banning highway travel for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems and special permit haulers between 6 a.m. and midnight Saturday. A blizzard warning is in effect for eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island. “This storm should NOT be taken lightly,” WBZ-TV executive weather producer Terry Eliasen says. “If at all possible you should plan to be home for the day on Saturday. If you must travel, make it early Saturday morning.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO