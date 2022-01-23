Once You Learn This Fact About The Original 'Super Mario Bros.' On NES, Your Entire Childhood Will Become A Lie

Since debuting in 1981, Mario has been Nintendo's most iconic character. The mustachioed mascot has appeared in countless games over the years, including the Super Smash Bros. series. The character was one of 12 to appear in the first game, and has been in every entry through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Mario has appeared in countless games since the original Smash released in 1999, little has changed about the character's moveset. Apparently, that hasn't sat well with some fans, including GamesCage. On Twitter, the Twitch streamer lamented some of Nintendo's choices for Mario, inspiring heavy debate about Mario's moveset.

