ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Once You Learn This Fact About The Original 'Super Mario Bros.' On NES, Your Entire Childhood Will Become A Lie

digg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe didn't learn this until today, and 30 years of our lives just vanished...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Super Rare Games Becomes a Publisher with Super Rare Originals

Super Rare Games has had a good run being a small-press physical games publisher, and while that’s not going to change any time soon it doesn’t mean that’s all the company will do. Today saw the announcement that Super Rare Games is turning into a more traditional indie publisher with its Super Rare Originals line, which admitted won’t be super rare what with the unlimited nature of digital distribution and all. Despite the name confusion the lineup is looking fantastic, with five titles revealed and more waiting their turn.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

Charlie Day on 'Super Mario Bros.' film: 'They don't tell Luigi anything'

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Charlie Day described his experience recording voice lines for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. film while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Super Mario Bros., based on the iconic Nintendo video game series of the same name, features Day voicing Luigi with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nes#Super Mario Bros#Childhood#Drugs
ComicBook

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Want a New Mario Moveset

Since debuting in 1981, Mario has been Nintendo's most iconic character. The mustachioed mascot has appeared in countless games over the years, including the Super Smash Bros. series. The character was one of 12 to appear in the first game, and has been in every entry through Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Mario has appeared in countless games since the original Smash released in 1999, little has changed about the character's moveset. Apparently, that hasn't sat well with some fans, including GamesCage. On Twitter, the Twitch streamer lamented some of Nintendo's choices for Mario, inspiring heavy debate about Mario's moveset.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
SPY

KN95 Face Mask For Kids Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here (Updated)

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Are you struggling to find protective KN95 face masks for kids that are in stock and ready for delivery? These products have become harder to find in recent days, but we were able to find two places where kids’ KN95 masks are still available and in stock online: Shop Vida KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $35.00 Shop Amazon-Brand KN95 Face Masks for Kids – $34.49 Sold Out Wellbefore Kids’...
KIDS
The Independent

‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’: Release date, how to pre-order and new gameplay trailer

The Lego Star Wars titles have been well-loved by players of all ages for their easy accessibility, detailed level of exploration and a large roster of recognisable characters from the Star Wars universe. The original Lego Star Wars videogame was first released in 2005 and followed the events of episodes one through to three. Subsequent titles have expanded to include the original trilogy, spin-off shows and The Force Awakens. Now, The Skywalker Saga is set to include all nine of the mainline films, making it the biggest title in the Lego games series yet. Players can choose to start their...
VIDEO GAMES
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney World Removes Controversial Names From Attraction

Disney World has removed names from one of Magic Kingdom's oldest attractions, likely to remove a culturally insensitive and dated turn. Earlier this week, Disney World removed two references to "Injun Joe" from its Tom Sawyer's Island attraction at Magic Kingdom. A sign labelling "Injun Joe's Cavern" was pulled from the island itself, while a raft named after the character had its name plank painted over. Disney also painted over the name planks for the other rafts of the attraction, which were named after Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy