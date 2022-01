The Breakers mansion in Rhode Island, circa 1900. Credit: Bettmann / Contributor. The Gilded Age dawned at the end of the Civil War. As railroads raced to connect the country, robber barons amassed fortunes in unregulated industries like oil and steel. Mark Twain coined the term “Gilded Age” in a novel satirizing the corruption that lay behind America’s new prosperity. The name stuck, but the good times didn’t: As Gilded Age mansions like the Breakers in Newport and the Biltmore in Asheville rose, so, too, did discontent over rampant income inequality. The Gilded Age came crashing down with the Panic of 1893, which set off an economic depression that ushered in the sweeping reforms of the Progressive Era. Here are five reasons the Gilded Age came to a close:

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO