With a backlog of positive RAT tests now being lodged with Service NSW, the state's daily case numbers have made for sobering reading over the past few days. However, despite the skyrocketing numbers, NSW could already be past the worst of the Omicron outbreak. As with previous waves of Covid-19, infection rates are expected to reach a peak and then recede. It is too early to say for certain – with lockdown settings all but abandoned it is harder to track the influence of the ‘personal responsibility’ effect of people limiting their movements by choice – but both Paul Kelly, the nation’s chief medical expert, and modelling on hospitalisation rates in NSW suggest that the state might have reached its Omicron peak. That could mean a decline in daily case numbers within a few weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO