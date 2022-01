Valve has confirmed that its long-awaited Steam Deck games console will begin shipping in time for its revised release date in February, following a delay in production at the end of 2021. According to the publisher, and barring any further supply-chain issues, the Steam Deck is on track to launch in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada in the coming weeks.Announced in July 2021, the Steam Deck is essentially a handheld PC powered by Valve’s games platform, Steam. The portable device features Nintendo Switch-style analogue controls surrounding a handheld HD display, on which users can access their existing Steam...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO