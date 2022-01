Local screamo/punk act To Forget is composed of Joe Suthers (bass), Nate McKinley (guitar, vocals) and Andy Munz (drums). Although Munz is a relatively new addition to the fold, each of these in-your-face musicians has been at it for quite a while. As Suthers explains, “We’ve all been in bands since we were young. With how small our little offshoot of the Charleston music scene is, in a way, it was inevitable that we’d end up together.”

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO