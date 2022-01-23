ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

The contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake heats up as developers sue critic

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO — Part of the contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake will now be settled in the courtroom after the company behind a sweeping, $6 billion-plus proposal to dredge the lake and create man-made islands is suing one of the endeavor's most vocal critics. In a...

www.ksl.com

ksl.com

The proposed plan to save the Great Salt Lake from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill unveiled Tuesday would establish unprecedented guidelines for how Utah should respond to its shrinking Great Salt Lake. Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall. But unlike the two reservoirs, Utah's saltwater lake lacks a comprehensive framework for how water districts and the state can try to curb its decline.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

AM News Brief: Pets and domestic abuse, Provo River restoration & Lt. Gov. positive for COVID

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday and is cancelling public events this week. Her office said in a statement she is “doing well under the circumstances.” Henderson is fully vaccinated and has received the booster. Spokespeople for Henderson and Gov. Spencer Cox did not respond to questions about whether she had close contact with the governor in the days leading up to her positive test. Henderson sat next to First Lady Abby Cox Thursday night during the governor’s State of the State address. They were both unmasked. Henderson also had COVID in August of 2020 — landing her in the emergency room multiple times and she had to be put on oxygen. — Sonja Hutson.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

What does the future hold for Utah Lake development, ecosystem?

OREM — With Utah in the midst of a historic drought and increasingly warmer temperatures, the fate of the state's largest freshwater lake is uncertain. For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
OREM, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Utah Lake project welcomes constructive criticism

The Utah Lake Restoration Project is designed to provide a comprehensive restoration and enhancement plan for Utah Lake. As the second driest and the fastest growing state in the country, Utah is now in a two-decades-long mega drought and could desperately use the 30 billion gallons of additional annual water supply the project would provide. That is just one of many benefits that dredging and deepening the lake will provide.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

What you need to know about water in Utah and why you should care

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's use of water and the delivery systems that get the finite resource to the tap, farms, fields and landscaping is likely to be front and center during this legislative session as Gov. Spencer Cox and lawmakers grapple with the challenges brought on by the historic drought that saw severe cutbacks over the summer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Aspen Daily News

Oh, Utah! When will you learn?

A new video released by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox argues the big, semi-annual trade show called Outdoor Retailer should come back to Salt Lake City. This is despite opposition from leading brands, resorts like mine in Aspen and many nonprofit groups over the state’s environmental policies. Oh, Utah! Will...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Animal fighting bill fails to pass Utah House of Representatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah House of Representatives voted down a bill that would have banned all forms of animal fighting in Utah. House Bill 112, sponsored by Rep. Marsha Judkins (R-Provo), failed to pass Thursday with a vote of 36 to 37. State law already prohibits dog fighting and cockfighting, but Judkins’ bill would have expanded that to include all animals.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'We've never done this before': Why it won't cost you anything to ride UTA in February

SALT LAKE CITY — A little over a month ago, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall approached Utah's largest public transportation service with an idea. She wanted to know if it was possible that Utah Transit Authority could waive fare costs in Salt Lake City in February. Carlton Christensen, the chairman of the UTA Board of Trustees, gave her an open-ended response.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
slenterprise.com

New downtown SLC residential skyscraper will be Utah's tallest

Construction has begun in downtown Salt Lake City on what will be Utah’s tallest high-rise building. Ground was broken earlier this month at 200 S. State St. on the 40-floor Astra Tower, a development of Park City’s Kensington Investment Co. Representatives of Kensington, general contractor Jacobsen Construction Co....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

AM News Brief: Moab to replace police chief, alleged racism on a school bus & solar energy in the West

Salt Lake City mayor reflects on progress and challenges ahead. During her annual State of the City address Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall praised the “grit and the grace” of city residents while facing challenges over the past two years. Mendenhall, who is at the midpoint of her first term in office, reflected on the successes of her administration as well as the challenges that still lie ahead. She touched on some tension with state leaders, particularly around homelessness, and asked the public to advocate for more investment at the state level on that issue. Mendenhall also said her administration has been working to improve Salt Lake City’s air through a variety of programs but acknowledged it’s a complicated issue with no quick fix. Read the full story. — Emily Means.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Free N95 masks coming to Utah to fight COVID-19 — but when?

SALT LAKE CITY — South Jordan pharmacist Tad Jolley said Wednesday he doesn't know what to tell customers asking about the free N95 masks the White House is distributing to pharmacies and other locations nationwide to help battle the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the incredibly transmissible omicron variant.
UTAH STATE

