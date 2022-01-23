The contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake heats up as developers sue critic

Salt Lake City mayor reflects on progress and challenges ahead. During her annual State of the City address Tuesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall praised the “grit and the grace” of city residents while facing challenges over the past two years. Mendenhall, who is at the midpoint of her first term in office, reflected on the successes of her administration as well as the challenges that still lie ahead. She touched on some tension with state leaders, particularly around homelessness, and asked the public to advocate for more investment at the state level on that issue. Mendenhall also said her administration has been working to improve Salt Lake City’s air through a variety of programs but acknowledged it’s a complicated issue with no quick fix. Read the full story. — Emily Means.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO