As I was making the four-hour drive back home after helping my 80-plus-year-old mom pack up and move to live closer to us, I reflected on my current life situation. Family has always been a priority for me and has continued to be even though my children are grown and gone. My mother-in-law lives with us year round. My stepmom and father live with us over the summer. My mother was now relocating so that she could be closer to us.

1 DAY AGO