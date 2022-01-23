ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Boston Celtics (23-24) travel to Capital One Arena Sunday to take on the Washington Wizards (23-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Wizards odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Wizards come into this game off a 109-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors as 2-point underdogs.

Washington has lost three of its last four games and has failed to cover in eight of its last 10. The Wizards are 19-26-1 against the spread (ATS) and are much better at home where they are 13-10 straight up (SU) this season.

The Celtics have lost three of their last five outings and have failed to cover the spread in seven of their last 10. They’re much worse on the road than at home — they are just 8-14 SU away from TD Garden.

Celtics at Wizards odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:03 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Celtics -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Wizards +105 (bet $100 to win $105)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Celtics -1.5 (-115) | Wizards +1.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 215.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Celtics at Wizards key injuries

Celtics

  • G Marcus Smart (competition reconditioning) probable

Wizards

  • None

Celtics at Wizards odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wizards 107, Celtics 104

PASS on the money line. Since I like the Wizards and envision a close game, I’ll look to the spread for value. The Wizards recently lost to the Nets by a mere one point.

BET on the WIZARDS +1.5 (-107).

Unlike many teams, the Wizards have the size and athleticism in F Rui Hachimura and F Deni Avdija to deal with F Jaylen Brown and F Jayson Tatum. Additionally, they’ll be at home.

Despite their net rating showing that they shouldn’t be above .500, they’re much better at home, and that cannot go unnoticed. I’d prefer to side with the numbers and bet on Washington given Boston’s struggles on the road.

The Celtics win many games by getting extra possessions, ranking 12th in offensive rebounding rate. However, the Wizards are a top-10 team in defensive rebounding.

Given that they also rank top 12 in turnover rate, I’d side with the team with both the rebounding edge and turnover edge.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 215.5 (-110).

The Celtics are 5-5 O/U over their last 10. Boston has been able to get under the totals in most of their games because of their top-ten defense. They hold opponents to the sixth-worst field goal percentage.

Similarly, given that the Wizards rank first in opponents’ fast break points, so this game should be played at a slower pace. Both teams being competent on the defensive glass will also aid fewer scoring opportunities.

Washington is 24-21-1 O/U with Boston sitting at 21-24 O/U.

