Best Dog Grooming Kit

Dogs will put just about anything in their mouth – but sometimes there’s a reason for it. Read on to find out why dogs eat sticks – and is it safe to let them do it. When you are out and about with your doggo – in the park or in the yard – it is likely that you will spot them busy carrying or merrily chewing away at a stick. This might leave you wondering. Why would your doggo munch on an unappetizing, dirty stick? What is it that makes sticks appealing to dogs? The explanation might be simpler than you expect. One reason is just plain old fun. Sticks are all over the place and are basically free toys in the park. Once outside, a dog will be overwhelmed and full of that hyperactive joy – known as the zoomies. And when the zoomies hit, a simple thing as a stick seems like the most entertaining toy that ever was!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO