The Legion 7i, now in its sixth generation, is Lenovo's most premium offering when it comes to gaming laptops. It was updated around the same time as the Legion 5 Pro, which turned out to be one of my favorite gaming laptops of the year. I've now (finally) turned my attention to the Legion 7i to test its performance and cooling abilities, as well as the rather generous set of features that's also seen some improvements. Is the Legion 7i (Gen 6) worth the price? Let's find out.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO