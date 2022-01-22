ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rare wildfire continues to engulf portions of Big Sur, California

By Jessica Storm,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 6 days ago

Many residents in the region were caught by surprise as late January is not the typical time of year for wildfires to spark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07K5hu_0dtYZaiW00

A brush fire called the Colorado Fire burned 1,500 acres in California on Friday night and Saturday morning, forcing those in several California cities to evacuate their homes. Many residents in the region were caught by surprise as late January is not the typical time of year for wildfires to spark.

The fire began late in the evening on Friday, first reported at about 7:15 to 7:30 a.m. local time. Mandatory evacuations were issued on Palo Colorado Road, and evacuation advisories were in effect along Highway 1 at 10 p.m. Less than an hour later, Highway 1 was closed in both directions near the entrance to Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur to Rio Road in Carmel. Gusty winds were blowing 25-30 mph across the area at the start of the fire.

The fire was in an area difficult to access for crews and was burning west toward Highway 1, Cal Fire told KCRA 3, and the 13 agencies that were tirelessly fighting the fire.

The fire continued to burn and spread late Friday night as humidity levels stayed in the teens, but The National Weather Service of the Bay Area noted that the heat signature on satellite was decreasing between 11 and 11:30 p.m. as offshore winds began to ease. It was then reported that winds had calmed to 20-25 mph, but even the slightest wind gusts can loft embers into the air and continue to spread the fire and fan the flames.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Carmel Middle School late Friday evening for residents who received mandatory evacuation orders as the fire spread dangerously close to the community.

Several residents of neighboring towns reported seeing the fire from their houses in coastal Southern California.

By midnight on Saturday, the fire had burned over 1,500 acres and was 0% contained as officials went door to door to ensure evacuation orders were followed. The fire was heading to the southwest toward Rocky Creek and Bixby, California, which were also being evacuated.

The flames have continued to engulf areas near portions of the Pacific Coast Highway that still remain closed as of Sunday afternoon where the fire was only 25% contained.

As of Sunday evening, more than 30,000 customers in California were without power, according to PowerOutage.us. The Monterey County Health Department issued a boil water notice for those in the Colorado Fire area due to potential damage to the water system infrastructure and loss of pressure from power outages until further notice.

This wildfire was occurring while Santa Ana winds impacted Southern California, which are high-speed and dangerous winds that periodically kick up and blow from the mountains to the coast in Southern California and cause wildfires to spread rapidly.

High wind warnings and wind advisories remained in effect from the Sierra Nevada into Southern California on Saturday, with winds expected to ease on Sunday across the region.

Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour were reported below the Santa Ana Mountains and San Bernardino County mountains. Toro Peak saw the highest peak wind gust of 83 mph.

Close to 8 p.m. Sunday it was reported that the fire was 35% contained and 700 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXoV6_0dtYZaiW00

Unfortunately for the residents of Big Sur, no precipitation is in the forecast through early next week as a dry, stagnant pattern takes hold of the western United States. With high pressure taking hold, winds are forecast to be calm through the coming days, which will help firefighters in containing the Colorado Fire.

For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

5 places that see a 'Groundhog Day'-like weather repeat

Does it feel like the days are repeating themselves? It might -- particularly in one U.S. location that averaged nearly 300 "pleasant" days each year for 20 years. The weather in these places isn't stuck on repeat the way Bill Murray's character found himself in the beloved 1993 movie Groundhog Day, but at times it might seem that way. Either due to their proximity to the equator or where they fall in the path of a persistent storm track, some locations around the world have earned their own unique reputations for having weather that's on a Groundhog Day-like loop.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Forecasters tracking potential winter storm threat for Groundhog Day

As a bomb cyclone takes aim at New England this weekend, the weather will continue to remain quiet across the middle of the nation, but that is expected to change next week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Winter and spring are expected to collide as a far-reaching storm is poised to strengthen right around Groundhog Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, potentially unleashing disruptive types of weather ranging from snow and ice to soaking rain and severe thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel Valley, CA
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
Government
City
Philo, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA
AccuWeather

Dozen-car pileup halts travel on interstate in Colorado

A series of crashes unfolded just south of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday afternoon as heavy snow blanketed roads. The first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m., local time, involving 10 to 15 vehicles on Northbound Interstate 25 around mile marker 127 near Fountain, Colorado, according to KKTV. An oncoming semi-truck continued the pileup, causing further problems.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AccuWeather

Icy air to threaten records, bring risk of hard freeze to Florida.

A southward plunge of Arctic air will reach all the way down into Florida, sending temperatures in the Sunshine State tumbling to their lowest levels in years. AccuWeather forecasters warn that both crops and decades-old records could be in jeopardy from this frigid blast. Temperatures in some areas could reach their lowest marks in over 80 years, while other locations could break daily record low readings.
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

Blizzard warnings in place from mid-Atlantic to New England as nor’easter looms

Residents across the mid-Atlantic and New England on Friday were bracing for a major weekend snowstorm as a nor'easter is forecast to develop and rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone as it moves northward along the Eastern Seaboard. AccuWeather forecasters say the storm could unload over 3 feet of snow and up to 90-mph winds as it pounds eastern New England and creates an all-out blizzard — one that not only has the potential to be a top-five winter storm for cities like Boston but could leave a lasting impression on the region for this decade and perhaps many more to come.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
AccuWeather

Bomb cyclone set to blitz Boston with blizzard conditions

A still-developing winter storm is set to become a major nor’easter that will bombard New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions this weekend. Winter storm watches were issued for portions of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island on Wednesday in anticipation of some of the worst conditions from the storm. The watches will go into effect at 12 a.m. on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
AccuWeather

Arctic air to drive cold deep into the Sunshine State and beyond

A rapidly intensifying storm that is projected to pound parts of the Eastern Seaboard with snow and wind this weekend will also unleash frigid air and send temperatures nosediving as far south as Cuba and the Bahamas. Freezing temperatures could grip areas as far south as the Florida Everglades amid the bitter blast, putting records and crops in jeopardy, AccuWeather forecasters warn. Farther to the north, those who will feel the effects of the storm will also endure icy air in its wake — with dangerous consequences in some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

After weeks of darkness, the sun rises in America’s northernmost town

Most people might think 67 days without the sun would be unbearable, but one former resident of Alaska's northernmost town explained what makes "polar night" so magical. Situated more than 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, at the very top of Alaska, is Utqiagvik - formerly known as Barrow - the northernmost city in the United States. It sits on a promontory between the Chukchi and Beaufort seas, with no roads connecting it to the rest of the state.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Sierra Nevada#Big Sur#Cal Fire#Ctry Club#The American Red Cross#Carmel Middle School
AccuWeather

Snowstorm to blanket Rockies before eyeing Texas

A winter storm is forecast to dive southward across the Rocky Mountains early this week to produce a wide swath of several inches of snow along with teeth-chattering conditions. This storm will likely cause slippery travel conditions in cities such as Denver and reduced visibility across some major highways. "A...
DENVER, CO
AccuWeather

Next winter storm could be a 'huge snowstorm for New England'

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close watch on a major winter storm expected take shape along the Eastern Seaboard this weekend. New England is most likely to bear the brunt of the storm, but parts of the eastern Carolinas and major cities in the mid-Atlantic could at the very least feel a glancing blow from the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Cleanup begins after winter storm strikes mid-Atlantic coast

A winter storm that targeted a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast has moved offshore, leaving behind a trail of slippery snow and ice in its wake. Thankfully, the storm did not leave many in South Carolina, North Carolina or Virginia in the dark. As of Saturday morning, fewer than 3,000 households were without power in all three states, according to PowerOutage.US.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Plummeting temperatures to yield rapid freeze-up in southeastern US

Residents are not out of the woods yet as a blast of Arctic air brings the threat for a rapid freeze-up. After a winter storm that brought significant ice and snow to portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast that caused major travel disruptions Friday into Saturday morning, residents were still not out of the woods yet as a blast of Arctic air brought a rapid freeze-up.
RALEIGH, NC
AccuWeather

America’s coldest state has the 'hottest school bus on the market'

Batteries and cold weather don't typically go together, but one transportation service is testing the limit. Tok Transportation operates buses for the Alaska Gateway School District and is co-owned by Gerald "Stretch" Blackard, who told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor that the company bought an electric school bus to test the machine out in the country's coldest state.
TOK, AK
AccuWeather

Winter storm packing snow and ice hit Southeast, mid-Atlantic coast

A potent storm brought snow and ice to parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic on Friday and Friday night, affecting a narrow zone around the Atlantic coast this time. Amid airport issues and closed roads, major travel disruptions along portions of the Interstates 85 and 95 corridors of Virginia and the Carolinas are expected to continue on Saturday morning.
VIRGINIA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy