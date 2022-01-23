ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance CEO Rebukes Claims Related to Lax Money Laundering Measures

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Reuters report has revealed that Binance might have enabled money laundering on its platform due to its lax compliance to regulations. According to the report, Binance maintained weak checks on customers, withheld information from regulators, and acted against recommendations from its compliance department. Is Binance regulatory compliant?....

bitcoinist.com

Crypto Money Laundering Booms 30% in 2021

Cryptocurrencies have become the most preferred proceed for fraudsters and criminals due to their anonymity, ease of access, and ability to cross borders. Similarly, cybercrimes in the crypto-space are also increasing rapidly. A report issued by Chainalysis on Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022, stated: Cybercriminals are finding new ways to make...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Binance Announces Resumption of SEPA Payments Integration

Binance will be rolling out SEPA withdrawals and deposits for the EU and other non-EU countries in due course, following a suspension of SEPA services in July 2021. Binance will reinstitute the facility for users to accept European deposits from the Single Euro Payments area network in the next few hours. Payments from this network were suspended for a few months, said a person familiar with the matter. Binance will launch a pilot phase on Jan. 26, 2022, at 13:00 UTC in Belgium and Bulgaria. Users participating in the pilot program were selected based on a set of testing criteria. SEPA Withdrawals via bank transfers will also be offered. A user’s identity must be verified to perform a SEPA transfer.
CREDITS & LOANS
beincrypto.com

Russian Ban on Crypto Industry Thwarted by Ministry of Finance

Just days after the Russian Central Bank had suggested banning cryptocurrencies in the country, the Ministry of Finance has admitted that it is opposed to the idea. In a dramatic turnaround, the Russian Ministry of Finance has admitted that it does not support the idea of banning cryptocurrencies within the country.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

China to start three-year crackdown on money laundering

(Jan 26): China will start a nationwide crackdown on money laundering from 2022 to 2024 after stepping up regulatory efforts in recent years. Eleven government agencies will carry out the campaign, which is aimed at “stopping the spreading trend of money laundering and other related crimes,” the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 26).
CHINA
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO CZ on Embracing Regulations and Protecting Users

Through a series of articles uploaded on Binance Blog, Binance CEO CZ shared his opinion on some of the most pertinent topics within the crypto industry. In this article, CZ shares about Binance’s proactive and collaborative approach to regulations, and how user protection has helped in Binance’s success.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Crypto-Based Money Laundering Still on the Rise, DeFi Gets Bigger Role

Money laundering in crypto continued to rise between 2020 and 2021, although the illicit activity still remains below its all-time high from 2019. However, the takedown of two major illegal services in the past year may have made the activity less concentrated, blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis said in a new report.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Indonesia Regulator Bans Crypto Trading and Sales for Finance Service Firms

The Financial Services Authority of Indonesia, also known as the OJK, tightened its grip on trading crypto and facilitating sales in the fifteenth largest economy in the world. Sponsored. The OJK banned crypto-related activities for financial firms on Jan 25, stating in an Instagram post, “OJK has strictly prohibited financial...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
Country
Singapore
Fortune

Binance failed to live up to its anti-money laundering obligations, report says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Friday, Chaopeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange—tweeted: “Journalists [are] talking to people who were let go from Binance and partners that didn’t work out [who] are trying to smear us. We are focused on anti-money laundering, transparent and welcome regulation.”
MARKETS
WNMT AM 650

Wendel to buy anti-money laundering company ACAMS for $500 million

PARIS (Reuters) – French investment company Wendel has agreed to buy ACAMS, a company which provides training and certifications for anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention, for around $500 million, the companies said on Monday. Wendel struck the acquisition of ACAMS as part of a deal alongside Colibri Group,...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Irish Advertising Authority Receives Growing Complaints on Crypto Ads

Crypto advertisements are now coming under the spotlight in Ireland, following the release of an advertising regulatory framework recently compiled by the U.K. Treasury. The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) has a growing concern surrounding crypto ads. It has received four complaints regarding advertisements since 2019. Two Floki Inu adverts posted on the sides of Dublin Buses drew concern. The advertisements’ catchphrase is “Missed Doge? Get Floki.” Similar ads appeared across London recently. “Doge” is a reference to “Dogecoin,” the first meme coin (no intrinsic value), created as a joke in 2013. Shiba Inu and then Floki Inu followed Doge. A spokesperson for the ASAI said the four adverts remain under review. “We are aware that there is increasing concern in other jurisdictions about the advertising for cryptocurrencies, and we are monitoring developments,” they said.
WORLD
Business Insider

Money laundering: How dirty money enters the financial system

Money laundering is the process of concealing illegally obtained money to make it appear as if it was acquired through legal means. Money laundering takes place in three stages: placement, layering, and integration. Though all money laundering originates from crime, money laundering itself became a crime after the Money Laundering...
PERSONAL FINANCE
makeuseof.com

How Are NFTs Used for Wash Trading & Money Laundering?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a frequent fixture in the headlines. One day, someone is making millions selling "digital art" as an NFT. The next, a would-be NFT start-up has rug-pulled its investors, stealing all of their money. There is little doubt about it: NFTs are controversial. One thing levied at...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Australia Regulator Expands Money Laundering Probe at Casino Firm Star

(Reuters) -Australia's financial crime regulator said on Friday it had broadened its ongoing investigation of the country's second-biggest casino operator Star Entertainment Group over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos. The sector has been plagued by a slew of regulatory inquiries in Australia and the...
GAMBLING
beincrypto.com

Qubit Finance Hacked for $80 Million in Latest DeFi Exploit

The latest decentralized finance project to suffer at the hands of hackers is Qubit Finance as reports trickle in of large losses. Details are very thin on the ground at the time of press, but it appears that the Qubit Finance DeFi protocol has been exploited. In the early hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

DeepDotWeb administrator sentenced for money laundering scheme

PITTSBURGH — A man was sentenced to 97 months in prison Tuesday for operating DeepDotWeb. DeepDotWeb connected internet users with Darknet marketplaces, where they purchased illegal firearms, malware and hacking tools, stolen financial data, heroin, fentanyl and other illicit materials. According to court documents, 37-year-old Tal Prihar, an Israeli...
PITTSBURGH, PA
therealdeal.com

Dallas office towers tied to Ukrainian money laundering case, DOJ says

Federal investigators plan to seize more than $6 million in revenue from the sale of commercial real estate in Dallas that the Department of Justice says was embezzled by the owners of a Ukrainian bank, according to the Dallas Morning News. The DOJ alleges the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems...
DALLAS, TX
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Mining Proponent Ponders a World Where BTC Fails

For crypto die-hards, the idea of Bitcoin collapsing is unthinkable. But what would happen if, for any reason, the Bitcoin network failed? Max Gagliardi, the co-founder of Ancova Energy, a U.S. Bitcoin mining and advisory outfit, laid out potential outcomes in the event that such a situation ever materialized. Sponsored.
MARKETS
DEALBREAKER

Report: Things More Or Less Perfect For Money Laundering Used To Launder A Lot Of Money

Take a means of exchange that (usually) cannot be traced, and combine it with a platform allowing for anonymous and also untraceable transactions, and you’d probably expect there to be a good deal of money laundering of criminal proceeds therewith and thereon. And do you know what? There sure is, and the sort of people who might like to launder money are catching onto that intoxicating cocktail fast.
PERSONAL FINANCE
beincrypto.com

Meta Reportedly Looking to Sell Diem Stablecoin Project and Assets

Meta is reportedly looking to sell its Diem stablecoin project, sources told Bloomberg. The company wants to use the funds to return capital to investors and resettle the engineers who worked on the project. Sponsored. Meta’s Diem stablecoin project appears to be taking a hit as Bloomberg reports that the...
MARKETS

