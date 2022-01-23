Binance CEO Rebukes Claims Related to Lax Money Laundering Measures

Crypto advertisements are now coming under the spotlight in Ireland, following the release of an advertising regulatory framework recently compiled by the U.K. Treasury. The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) has a growing concern surrounding crypto ads. It has received four complaints regarding advertisements since 2019. Two Floki Inu adverts posted on the sides of Dublin Buses drew concern. The advertisements’ catchphrase is “Missed Doge? Get Floki.” Similar ads appeared across London recently. “Doge” is a reference to “Dogecoin,” the first meme coin (no intrinsic value), created as a joke in 2013. Shiba Inu and then Floki Inu followed Doge. A spokesperson for the ASAI said the four adverts remain under review. “We are aware that there is increasing concern in other jurisdictions about the advertising for cryptocurrencies, and we are monitoring developments,” they said.

