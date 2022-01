TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are down significantly, but deaths are increasing and there are new concerns about young children getting severely sick with the virus. COVID-19 numbers are moving in the right direction in New Jersey, and it appears the state has passed the peak of the omicron variant, but the governor says — precautions are still important. “Cases are down by roughly two-thirds,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. Some encouraging words on COVID-19 from Murphy. New Jersey is among a handful of states with improving numbers. Over the past two weeks, cases in New Jersey are down 61% and...

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO