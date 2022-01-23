ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Brian Daboll and Giants Would Make the Ideal Match

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago

We know the Giants general manager is Joe Schoen. In about a week or so, we’ll know who the head coach will be.

Brian Flores? Dan Quinn? Brian Daboll? Patrick Graham? Leslie Frazier? Someone else?

On the surface, the Giants probably can’t go wrong with any of those candidates as they’d all probably bring something to the table that this franchise has been lacking. But if I had to zero in on a favorite candidate, I think I would go with the only offensive mind in the group, Daboll.

The Giants desperately need to find out if Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback once and for all. Yes, putting a reliable offensive line in front of him will go a long way toward helping them accomplish that objective.

But even more so will be putting a strong and creative offensive system in place that caters to Jones’s strengths will be just as important as will establishing some sort of stability for the fourth-year signal-caller.

The Giants met with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching job before the Bills lost the AFC Divisional round to the Chiefs. They were so impressed that they're meeting a second time with Daboll.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has his eye on two potential value picks for the New York Giants at No. 5 and No. 7.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Nick takes a look at a potential pass rushing talent to keep an eye on in the coming weeks and months.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jones, remember, has now had three different play-callers in his ear and two different head coaches who ended up running very different offensive systems. A change will do a body good, but when the change happens at the pace that the Giants have seen it happen, that’s not a good thing.

Jones and the offense need stability. In Daboll, they can find that stability. And before anyone points out how any defensive-minded head coach can create a semblance of stability if they make the right hire at offensive coordinator, remember that some coordinators eventually “grow up” to become head coaches.

All it takes is for a hotshot offensive coordinator to find success, and then suddenly, the team faces the prospect of losing him (see the Bills as the perfect example). That then can pose the challenge of limiting the choices for the next hire to someone who believes in a similar system or opening things up again to widescale change.

The Giants defense has at least had some stability in the last two years. The same can't be said of the offense. And while at the end of the day, Schoen, after a comprehensive interview and review process, will identify the best man as the 22nd head coach of the New York Football Giants, the decision has to be one that will finally restore competitive balance on the side of the ball that hasn’t enjoyed any sort of stability in years.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Giants’ Joe Schoen losing prime head coach candidate to Dolphins

Joe Schoen might not be shuffling off to Buffalo. That’s because the New York Giants general manager could lose one of his top head coach candidates. The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports “Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins’ next head coach. If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants’ next head coach, to me. NYG’s done significant work on both.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Brian Daboll News

In a potential turn of events, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is reportedly the favorite to land the Dolphins head coaching job. According to Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, “several league sources” believe Daboll is at the top of Miami’s list. Leonard’s latest report got the NFL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Daniel Jeremiah
Empire Sports Media

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen completely threw Dave Gettleman under the bus for awful offensive line construction

If there are any two factors, the New York Giants desperately need to improve this upcoming season it is their salary cap situation and offensive line. Former general manager Dave Gettleman put both in peril, overspending on free agents to supplement his deficiencies drafting and failing miserably to piece together a competent offensive line for Daniel Jones.
NFL
Seattle Times

Bills OC Brian Daboll has second interview with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll seemingly has become the front-runner for the vacant New York Giants’ head coaching position. Daboll got his second interview for the job in five days when he spent Tuesday with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team’s headquarters. The 46-year-old also was interviewed Friday on a video conference call.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Bills#American Football#Afc Divisional#Nfl Com
Empire Sports Media

The New York Giants are inching closer to a head coach decision

The New York Giants are close to finding their next head coach. New General Manager Joe Schoen has collaborated with ownership to conduct the search for Joe Judge’s replacement. New York has interviewed a wide range of candidates, but they are nearly finished. The Giants completed a second interview with Brian Daboll earlier this week and have now completed an interview with Brian Flores. With one interview left on the schedule, the Giants seem set to make a final decision this weekend.
NFL
New York Post

The questions that will make or break Brian Flores’ Giants coaching chances

The most intriguing Giants candidate — for reasons good and potentially bad — gets his day on Thursday, when Brian Flores interviews for the vacant head coaching job. He can coach. But can he get along with those he works for, works with and those who play for him? Is he a relationship builder or breaker?
NFL
GiantsCountry

Giants Remain Committed to Daniel Jones for Now

Giants co-owner John Mara said the Giants organization still feels that they have the right quarterback in Daniel Jones but that they haven't exactly put Jones in a position to enjoy success. "We've done everything possible to screw this kid up since he's been here," Mara said shortly after new...
NFL
NJ.com

What would Giants get in Brian Daboll? A Buffalo columnist tells us

So what can Giants fans expect from Brian Daboll if he’s named the new head coach?. Well, this much we can promise you: He won’t be calling consecutive quarterback sneaks on second-and-long and third-and-long in the shadow of his own goal posts. Daboll, 46, would come to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/28: Brian Daboll, rookie rankings, more

What happens if Brian Daboll doesn’t want Giants’ head coaching job?. Some sources are speculating that Daboll would prefer to reunite with Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. The Giants are ranked 26th, worst in the NFC East. Why they’re ranked here: Kadarius Toney looked like a potentially lethal playmaker...
NFL
Big Blue View

Brian Daboll? Brian Flores? Leslie Frazier? Giants coaching search heating up

Things appear to have taken a serious turn in the New York Giants search for a head coach to succeed Joe Judge. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, believed to be a favorite of Giants ownership, is in East Rutherford, N.J. for an in-person interview on Thursday. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, believed to be the first choice of new general manager Joe Schoen, could be considering the Miami Dolphins coaching vacancy.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Stacking Up the Pros and Cons of Remaining NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

With the Denver Broncos hiring Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Chicago Bears hiring Colts DC Matt Eberflus as their respective new head coaches, there now will be seven openings around the National Football League. The Fan Nation team publishers who currently have unfilled head coaching positions got...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy