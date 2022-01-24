IGHSAU sanctions girls high school wrestling

Ottumwa sophomore Jasmine Luedtke is greeted by Bulldog head girls wrestling coach Isaiah Cox (left) following a win by Luedtke at the Ottumwa Invitational on Jan. 8. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. The official announcement was made prior to the start of the championship round of the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Coralville. Scott Jackson/The Courier

CORALVILLE – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors voted unanimously to sanction girls wrestling as the organization’s 11th sport. The vote was made at the IGHSAU’s board of directors meeting on Jan. 12 and was announced prior to the start of the championship round of the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Coralville.

The first IGHSAU-sanctioned season will take place during the 2022-23 school year.

“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” said IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”

Locally, five area wrestlers followed the historic announcement on Saturday by wrestling in the final round of the IWOCA girls state tournament. Sigourney-Keota freshman Reanah Utterback won the 110-pound championship, securing five pins in five matches including a fall scored at 3:12 against Osage junior Jalynn Goodale in the final match.

Ottumwa sophomore Jasmine Luedtke (115), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont senior Maddie Black (120) and Centerville junior Sarah Lewis (135) all finished second at the girls state wrestling tournament in their respective weight classes. Moravia freshman Layla Ewing also placed at state, finishing fourth at 115 pounds.

The IGHSAU intends to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The next steps in this process include meeting with an appointed IGHSAU wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize details for this roll-out year that include format for the season, classification system, weight classes, and postseason/tournament details.

“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” said IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state. While we have closed the book on formal sanctioning, we look forward to opening the next one now as we highlight all the great stories our female wrestlers are continuing to write.

"The IGHSAU has said from the beginning that our intent is to do what is best for the girls who participate. We look forward to giving them the same amazing experiences as the other ten sports under our umbrella, and to leave nothing spared when it comes to building them as student athletes and leaders. We also look forward to supporting the coaches and officials who serve alongside these athletes, and to give their fans a greater appreciation for what these females already do day in and day out.”

To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools.

Wrestling becomes the first new sport to be sanctioned by the IGHSAU since bowling was added in 2007. Iowa becomes the 34th state association to sanction girls’ wrestling.