Chattanooga, TN

2025 in-state wide receiver visits Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Suvoc_0dtYNVXZ00

Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2025 wide receiver prospect Cameron Sparks visited Tennessee Saturday.

“Tennessee was lit yesterday,” Sparks said Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver is from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Tennessee offered Sparks on June 6, 2021. He has offers from the Vols, Arkansas, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

