Tennessee offers 2023 offensive lineman Sam Pendleton

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Tennessee has offered a scholarship to 2023 offensive line prospect Sam Pendleton.

“After a great visit and conversation with Glen Elarbee and Josh Heupel, I am blessed to say I have been offered the opportunity to play football and attend the University of Tennessee,” Pendleton said.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Pendleton is from Ronald W. Reagan High School in Pfafftown, North Carolina.

He has Power Five offers from Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State and South Carolina.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

