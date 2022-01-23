2026 prospect Tyler Atkinson visits Tennessee

The Longhorns are back in the running for another prospect from California powerhouse Mater Dei. Four-star offensive tackle DeAndre Carter announced via Twitter on Thursday that he has received an offer from the University of Texas. His ranking by position, state and nationally are not quite updated yet as his recruitment is still young, but he’s expected to become a coveted offensive lineman in the 2024 class.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO