Tennessee State

2026 prospect Tyler Atkinson visits Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
2026 prospect Tyler Atkinson visited Tennessee Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound edge rusher and outside linebacker is from Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Atkinson’s visit came when Tennessee hosted a number of 2023 prospects for junior day.

“Having a great time back in hometown for Vol football junior day,” Atkinson said on Twitter.

