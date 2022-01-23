Tennessee athletes post top personal marks at Hokie Invitational

Tennessee concluded the Hokie Invitational Saturday with personal best indoor marks.

In the women’s shot put, Latavia Maines recorded a victory with a mark of 17.08 meters. Maines’ victory came on her fourth throw.

Two other Lady Vols posted personal bests in the shot put as Chandler Hayden recorded a throw of 13.87 meters and Zoe Vlk had an effort of 13.21 meters.

Maines is a three-time SEC shot put champion.

Other personal bests for the Lady Vols included Charisma Taylor’s leap of 6.31 meters in the long jump and Mia O’Neil’s time of 55.74 seconds in the 400-meter run.

In the 800-meter, Emily Knight completed Saturday’s race in 2 minutes, 16.47 seconds. Jensen Overbay posted a time of 2:20.23 and Maia Stewart crossed the finish line in 2:21.53.

Anthony Riley won the long jump competition with a personal-best leap of 7.65 meters for the Vols.

Peyton Davis and Yariel Soto both set personal records in the heptathlon. Soto finished third with 5,506 points and Davis came in fifth (5,330).

Soto and Davis posted personal bests in the 60-meter hurdles in the event.

In the 800-meter, two Vols posted personal best times as Joe Hoots completed the race in 1:50.35 and Preston Ruth crossed the line in 1:56.75.

Thrower Skylar Coffey posted a personal best effort in the shot put with a mark of 17.65 meters.