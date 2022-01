Hideo Kojima, Director of Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid series, will appear during a special radio broadcast. The radio broadcast will discuss game development, but also dive into what Hideo Kojima is currently watching, listening, and playing. Japanese singer and songwriter Daichi Miura will also appear as a guest on the broadcast. It will be held on February 4, 2022 at 8pm JST/3am PT/6am ET/12pm CET. The broadcast will be an hour long. It will be available to listen to entirely for free through radiko. However, the Hideo Kojima radio broadcast will only be available to listen to for a week after its initial broadcast date. [Thanks, Famitsu!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO