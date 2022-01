In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee, marking 70 years since her ascension to the throne. To honor her longevity, the high-end department store Fortnum & Mason has launched the Platinum Pudding Competition—a contest to create a new sweet that will be served to the Queen and at parties around the country this summer. The winner will not only receive a trophy and a raft of tasty goodies, but their recipe will become part of royal history.

