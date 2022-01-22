It’s Official — Taste of Country Is on TikTok!

It’s official! if you're a fan of the social media platform TikTok, you can find Taste of Country on the app now, too! We’ve joined the country music crowd like... So, be sure and check Taste of Country out on TikTik. We'll be your one-stop-shop...
Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
Thomas Rhett Getting Interrupted by His Daughter While Singing About Fatherhood Is Perfect. Tell us you're a dad without telling us you're a dad. It's inspired by a friendship that also inspired one of his songs. Are Blake Shelton + ‘The Voice’ Singer Wendy Moten Working on a Collaboration?...
Since the release of his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006, Eric Church has become one of the most well-known and respected artists in country music. Unafraid to push the boundaries, he's created his own trademark blend of country that's heavily influenced by rock and roll, metal and southern soul.
Jason Aldean admits he tried to stay away from politics for most of his career, but things shifted in a big way in 2020 and 2021. That shift corresponds with changes at home. The 44-year-old says he's always identified as a conservative, but his politics didn't bubble to the top until the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the events that followed. After the first election, he explained to Rolling Stone why he and people who grew up like him admire and respect Donald Trump. After the second election, his words and actions became more pointed.
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on social media on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 20), with the mom-to-be noting that 2022 "may be the best year yet." Nicole shared three photos from a maternity shoot with her followers, including a...
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Country newcomer Lainey Wilson has cancelled her upcoming performance at The ELM in Bozeman, Montana. Lainey Wilson was scheduled to perform at The ELM on February 17 but recently made an announcement that many of her upcoming shows have been cancelled. From the sound of it, most of the shows will not be rescheduled.
The title track to Chris Janson's next studio album is an uptempo love song he wrote with his wife Kelly in mind. "All In," the song, is available now, and the full album will drop this spring. Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson and Zach Crowell helped Janson write a new song...
If you're active on TikTok or listen to the radio at all, you probably know that GAYLE's single "abcdefu" has been blowing up. Thanks to the Atlantic Records signee's catchy play on the alphabet song mixed with the relatable angst of a relationship gone wrong, the pop-rock breakup track has become a veritable smash, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and making its way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Janet Jackson is about to drop her new documentary later this week on Lifetime!. “Janet” was filmed over the course of five years, and will explore the singer’s life and her relationship with her famous family. Page Six reports one aspect of the two-part doc focuses on Jackson’s...
KELLY Clarkson's ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is now a grandfather as his daughter Savannah has welcomed a child. The American Idol alum filed for divorce from Brandon back in June 2020. Savannah took to Instagram to share a snap of newborn footprints as she captioned the sweet photo: "January 17, 2022."
We knew we could hear wedding bells in the distance and is none other than our favourite couple who have popped the big question. The Young And The Restless’ “Teriah” fans are over the moon now that Tessa and Mariah are finally engaged. At long last, Tessa...
Many fans wonder why Dolly Parton doesn’t have any kids. She has been married to her husband Carl Dean since 1966. She seems very maternal and even created an organization to help children read more called the Imagination Library. Back in 1984, she explained why she never had kids...
Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
YOUTUBE star Melanie Ham 36, "fought like a warrior queen" all the way to the end, according to her husband. The youtube star tragically died this week after a battle with a rare form of cancer - just days before her sixteenth wedding anniversary. Her husband shared a heartbreaking final...
Ahead of Janet Jackson’s documentary release, the music icon’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri is providing insight into what it was like dating her. Dupri recently appeared on Atlanta’s Majic 107.9 with Ryan Cameron and explained why men have to step it up when dating a rich and famous woman.
Comments / 0