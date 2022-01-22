It’s Official — Taste of Country Is on TikTok!

Jason Aldean admits he tried to stay away from politics for most of his career, but things shifted in a big way in 2020 and 2021. That shift corresponds with changes at home. The 44-year-old says he's always identified as a conservative, but his politics didn't bubble to the top until the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the events that followed. After the first election, he explained to Rolling Stone why he and people who grew up like him admire and respect Donald Trump. After the second election, his words and actions became more pointed.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO