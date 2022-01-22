ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

It’s Official — Taste of Country Is on TikTok!

By Adison Haager
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s official! if you're a fan of the social media platform TikTok, you can find Taste of Country on the app now, too! We’ve joined the country music crowd like... So, be sure and check Taste of Country out on TikTik. We'll be your one-stop-shop...

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
hudsonvalleycountry.com

Taste of Country Weekends

Thomas Rhett Getting Interrupted by His Daughter While Singing About Fatherhood Is Perfect. Tell us you're a dad without telling us you're a dad. It's inspired by a friendship that also inspired one of his songs. Are Blake Shelton + ‘The Voice’ Singer Wendy Moten Working on a Collaboration?...
CELEBRITIES
94.9 KYSS FM

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Eric Church Wrote

Since the release of his debut album Sinners Like Me in 2006, Eric Church has become one of the most well-known and respected artists in country music. Unafraid to push the boundaries, he's created his own trademark blend of country that's heavily influenced by rock and roll, metal and southern soul.
MUSIC
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Jason Aldean Suddenly Started Talking About Politics

Jason Aldean admits he tried to stay away from politics for most of his career, but things shifted in a big way in 2020 and 2021. That shift corresponds with changes at home. The 44-year-old says he's always identified as a conservative, but his politics didn't bubble to the top until the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the events that followed. After the first election, he explained to Rolling Stone why he and people who grew up like him admire and respect Donald Trump. After the second election, his words and actions became more pointed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Airplay#Country Songs#Smart Phone#Taste Of Country#Thetasteofcountry
94.9 KYSS FM

Country Artist Lainey Wilson Cancels Bozeman Concert at the ELM

Country newcomer Lainey Wilson has cancelled her upcoming performance at The ELM in Bozeman, Montana. Lainey Wilson was scheduled to perform at The ELM on February 17 but recently made an announcement that many of her upcoming shows have been cancelled. From the sound of it, most of the shows will not be rescheduled.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Hot 104.7

TikTok Country Singer Drops Misogynistic ‘Male Version’ of GAYLE’s Hit ‘abcdefu’

If you're active on TikTok or listen to the radio at all, you probably know that GAYLE's single "abcdefu" has been blowing up. Thanks to the Atlantic Records signee's catchy play on the alphabet song mixed with the relatable angst of a relationship gone wrong, the pop-rock breakup track has become a veritable smash, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and making its way into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wide Open Country

Dolly Parton's Sister Rachel Starred in a '9 to 5' Sitcom in the '80s

Dolly Parton is a globally recognized singer-songwriter, actor and philanthropist, but she's not the only artist in the family. As Dolly fans know, talent runs deep in the Parton crew. Her sister Stella is an actor and country singer who scored a hit in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," brothers Randy and Floyd were both talented songwriters and Dolly's sister Rachel Ann George (formerly Rachel Dennison), the youngest of the Parton siblings, is a singer and actor who's performed alongside her famous sister and even played a role that Parton originated in the smash hit film 9 to 5.
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy