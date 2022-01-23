Mayo Clinic Minute: How to be healthier in 2022

Donated organs can change lives. Mayo Clinic, as a three-site organization, is the largest transplant provider in the country. In 2021, our experts performed 2,564 solid organ and bone marrow transplants in adults and children—performing nearly twice as many solid organ transplants as any other transplant center. We are consistently producing some of the best transplant outcomes, including patient survival, organ acceptance, and how quickly a person receives a transplant. We recognize the transformative power of donated organs, and are also leading initiatives to expand the donor pool through updated protocols, new technology, and a better understanding of the potential each organ has to help a person who needs it.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO