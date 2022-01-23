ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Mayo Clinic Minute: How to be healthier in 2022

By Alex Osiadacz Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS)
Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the new year rolls on, sticking to a healthy lifestyle doesn't hinge only on days spent at the gym. With goals in mind and a checkup with your health care provider, 2022 could be one of the best years for your mind and body. ____. Is your health...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic reflects on two years of COVID-19

(ABC 6 News) - Friday marks two years since the first travel-related COVID-19 case was reported in the United States. Medical experts at Mayo Clinic say in that time, treatment and prevention of the disease have evolved and improved despite numbers spiking again and the emergence of the omicron variant.
ROCHESTER, MN
WANE-TV

How to get healthier and lose weight in 2022, and stick with it

Afraid you’re going to backslide on those New Year’s diet and fitness resolutions?. Today, Jan. 14, is Quitters Day, but you don’t have to be the one to bypass the gym or reach for another cookie in frustration. WANE 15 spoke with University of St. Francis-trained nutritionist...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Mayo Clinic Minute: Dermatologist discusses male-pattern baldness

You look in the mirror and notice you're going bald. It's a reality that many men must face. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says there's a reason why many men lose their hair as they age. And in some cases, there are solutions. "You can have androgenetic alopecia,"...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic#How To Be#Cholesterol#Stress
minnesotamonthly.com

Transplants at Mayo Clinic

Donated organs can change lives. Mayo Clinic, as a three-site organization, is the largest transplant provider in the country. In 2021, our experts performed 2,564 solid organ and bone marrow transplants in adults and children—performing nearly twice as many solid organ transplants as any other transplant center. We are consistently producing some of the best transplant outcomes, including patient survival, organ acceptance, and how quickly a person receives a transplant. We recognize the transformative power of donated organs, and are also leading initiatives to expand the donor pool through updated protocols, new technology, and a better understanding of the potential each organ has to help a person who needs it.
ROCHESTER, MN
Lowell Sun

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Light therapy for seasonal affective disorder

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: Once daylight saving time ends, I find it difficult as it gets darker earlier. I also notice that I get a bit more depressed in the winter. My friend suggested a light box for seasonal affective disorder. What is a light box? And can it be helpful in improving my mood?
MENTAL HEALTH
hillcountrynews

Mayo Clinic experts debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths

COVID-19 vaccines protect you from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic Health System shares the impacts that drugs can have on youth

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health Experts want you to know the impact that drugs can have on Youth. In a Mayo Clinic Health System webinar, addiction specialist, Tyler Oesterle talked about the negative consequences that drugs can have on teens. Oesterle talked about how judgment and restraint are the last things to develop within kids, and drug use...
LA CROSSE, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital-at-home strategies freed up 3,300 beds, Mayo Clinic says

Non-life-threatening conditions can now be treated from a patient's home, allowing hospital beds to go to those most in need. This strategy paid off for Mayo Clinic, and now payers are interested in making the "hospital-at-home" strategy commonplace, NPR reported Jan. 24. Research from Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital suggests...
HEALTH SERVICES
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic doctors discuss omicron surge peak

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A drive down memory lane again. Another COVID-19 case surge appears to be reaching its peak, with a sharp drop in omicron variant cases expected soon. That’s according to two doctors with The Mayo Clinic Health System. Dr. Curtis Storlie, A Mayo Clinic Data Scientist,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic expert discourages throat swab COVID-19 test ‘hack’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mayo Clinic expert is urging people to use at-home COVID-19 tests only as directed. According to a release from Mayo Clinic, while online claims suggest that a throat swab may better detect the omicron variant of COVID-19 than a nasal swab, Dr. Matthew Binnicker, Director of Clinical Virology at Mayo Clinic, says no scientific evidence supports that claim.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WebMD

How Type 2 Diabetes Made Me a Healthier Person

’Tis the season to make impossible-to-keep resolutions concerning my type 2 diabetes care. Lose 10 pounds in 2 weeks! Take up marathoning! Average blood glucose readings no higher than 105!. But since such extreme vows often evaporate by mid-January (or earlier), this year I’m trying something new. Rather than crafting...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nbc24.com

How to eat healthier without breaking the bank

TOLEDO, Ohio — With inflation rising and grocery store shelves empty, is there any way to even think about eating healthy right now?. "Investing in, you know, maybe more fruits and vegetables, but in a cost-effective way is something that you can do," said Heather Spicer, a registered dietician with Spicer Nutrition LLC.
TOLEDO, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic to give 2% raise with multiplier

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will provide its employees with a 2 percent raise in 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier, which is the same as the raise they received in 2020 before the pandemic and less than the national trend, the Post Bulletin reported Jan. 18. A survey of 240 companies...
ROCHESTER, MN
Frederick News-Post

Masks are necessary to slow the spread

This letter is in response to Ken Painter’s Jan 10 letter, “Mask mandate is about control.”. The mask mandate is not about power or control; this is a public health emergency. I was hospitalized for severe sepsis twice before the pandemic. The timely and attentive care I received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thepampanews.com

At risk for GD? Here’s how to have a healthier pregnancy

You’d be surprised who’s contended with gestational diabetes -- a type of diabetes that usually appears around weeks 24 to 28 of pregnancy, although it can come on earlier: Salma Hayek developed it in 2007, Angelina Jolie in 2008 and Mariah Carey in 2011. The rise in blood-sugar...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy