St. Lucie Extension Staff Offers Cold Weather Tips for Plants. Cold weather is approaching St. Lucie County and surrounding areas this weekend, and it is important to take action to protect our trees and landscape plants. Be ready to move tender potted plants to warmer, sheltered areas. Plants in containers can be moved inside or placed close to the house inside porches or garages. Large containers that cannot be moved inside can be clumped together and mulch placed around the container can help protect the roots from extreme cold weather. Mulch can also be used in the landscape to reduce radiant heat loss from the soil and protect roots of plants that are in the ground.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO