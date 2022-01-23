ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland's Nassir Little (knee) available on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Toronto...

Portland Tribune

Shoulder injury sidelines Blazers' Nassir Little

No timetable announced for return of Portland forward. ESPN report indicates he's out for the rest of this season.The hits keep coming for the Portland Trail Blazers. Thursday's news is that Nassir Little suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter of Portland's game against Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Blazers announced Jan. 27 the results of an MRI. The Blazers did not indicate specific treatment plans, or how long Little will be sidelined. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the injury likely is season-ending. In 42 games this season (23 starts),...
The Oregonian

What Nassir Little’s injury means for the rest of the year, tanking talk, plus welcoming Craig Birnbach: Blazer Focused podcast

The injury bug has, at this point, burrowed itself into the Portland Trail Blazers roster. Nassir Little is likely out for the season. On this week’s episode of the Blazer Focused podcast, Aaron Fentress is joined by his new co-host, Craig Birnbach. You may recognize Craig from his many years as a sports broadcaster at KATU-TV. He now works part-time as a studio host for the Trail Blazers during road games.
