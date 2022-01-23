Portland's Nassir Little (knee) available on Sunday

No timetable announced for return of Portland forward. ESPN report indicates he's out for the rest of this season.The hits keep coming for the Portland Trail Blazers. Thursday's news is that Nassir Little suffered a labral tear in his left shoulder with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter of Portland's game against Minnesota on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Blazers announced Jan. 27 the results of an MRI. The Blazers did not indicate specific treatment plans, or how long Little will be sidelined. But ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the injury likely is season-ending. In 42 games this season (23 starts),...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO