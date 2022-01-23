ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 1/23 - 1/29

By John Fischer
allaboutthejersey.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Metropolitan Division continues to be group of haves and have nots. The haves are in great positions to not only compete for the playoffs but even contend to go All The Way. The have-nots are a dire quartet of sad-sack hockey teams who would need a miracle of a winning...

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
Devils Cannot Keep Lightning from Netfront Area in 3-2 Loss

After Mikhail Sergachev took a high sticking penalty in the early stages of the period, the New Jersey Devils power play went to work. The first unit had their best performance of the season. Not allowing a clear off the draw, the Devils shook off the aggressive penalty kill of the Tampa Bay Lightning with their work on the boards and on-target passing. Damon Severson took the first attempt from up high, and the Devils were able to create chances for both Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. They were unable to convert, and the first unit stayed on for nearly a minute and a half. Right after Nathan Bastian cut in front but was denied on his chance, and the puck was worked back high before Severson’s shot split Hischier and Bastian’s sticks in front and beat Vasilevskiy cleanly. 1-0, Devils.
Game Preview #42: New Jersey Devils @ Tampa Bay Lightning

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (15-21-5, 35 points) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-10-5, 61 points) SB Nation Blog: Raw Charge. The Broadcast: TV - MSG+, ESPN+. RADIO - Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com or the SiriusXM app) The last Devils game. The Devils ended the first half...
Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Pittsburgh Penguins jump two teams to move to second

1. New York Rangers: 60 Points (28-11-4) The New York Rangers are set to be without young winger Kaapo Kakko for an extended period of time. Just before Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes, he was a late scratch and is now listed as week-to-week on injured reserve. Kakko apparently suffered an upper-body injury some time ago that has been lingering. The Rangers expect he could be out through the All-Star break. They are also without Filip Chytil who suffered a lower-body injury against the Coyotes and is listed as day-to-day.
Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
DitD & Open Post - 1/26/22: It’s All Downhill Edition

Another poor outing from the Devils on Tuesday night: The Stars scored 14 seconds into the game, and it was pretty much all downhill from there. Dallas won 5-1. [NHL]. On the poor handling of Blackwood this season: “Why was Blackwood playing in the first place, let alone carrying a starter’s workload? Why was Ruff trotting Blackwood out so frequently knowing Blackwood was not even close to fully healthy? Why was Ruff giving out daily quotes about how Blackwood needs to ‘take the ball and run with it’ or ‘live in the moment’?” [Infernal Access ($)]
Garden State of Hockey- Episode 124: Narrowing Down the Problem

The New Jersey Devils had another run of bad results and we’re at the point where wins and losses no longer matter over the production of individuals on this team that will be there for years to come. The early season special teams and goaltending woes have effectively ended any chance the Devils had at a playoff spot in an incredibly competitive conference so now our attention turns once again to the development of younger players on all levels of the system.
