Weekly Metropolitan Division Snapshot: 1/23 - 1/29

After Mikhail Sergachev took a high sticking penalty in the early stages of the period, the New Jersey Devils power play went to work. The first unit had their best performance of the season. Not allowing a clear off the draw, the Devils shook off the aggressive penalty kill of the Tampa Bay Lightning with their work on the boards and on-target passing. Damon Severson took the first attempt from up high, and the Devils were able to create chances for both Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. They were unable to convert, and the first unit stayed on for nearly a minute and a half. Right after Nathan Bastian cut in front but was denied on his chance, and the puck was worked back high before Severson’s shot split Hischier and Bastian’s sticks in front and beat Vasilevskiy cleanly. 1-0, Devils.

