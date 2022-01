One of the joys of visiting Hawaii is the islands’ pervasive laid-back culture – the lack of pre-planning and freedom from everyday worries is delightful. Still, you'll have a better visit if you take a few details into consideration before and during your stay. From when to visit and how much to budget to the etiquette surrounding the islands' best beaches and surf breaks, here are some key things to know about traveling to the 50th US state.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO