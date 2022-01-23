ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developing: President Sarkissian Submits his Resignation

By Asbarez Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Armen Sarkissian on Sunday submitted his resignation from the post of president, his office said by publishing his statement. In the early 1990s, with major geopolitical changes, our people were given the greatest opportunity to establish their own independent state. Our mission was not to replace one flag with another,...

Asbarez News

Armenian President Resigns: Another Setback for Armenia

I woke up Sunday morning to the shocking, yet not unexpected, news that the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, announced his resignation while abroad, most probably London, after nearly four years in office. The President is someone I have known for 30 years. He is a highly-educated man with multiple...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

President resigns citing inability to help his country

Armenia's President Armen Sarksyan has announced his resignation. After nearly four years in office, Armenian President Armen Sarksyan announced his early resignation, on Sunday. The politician cited "the lack of necessary instruments to influence the fundamental processes in internal and foreign politics" as one of the major reasons behind his decision.
WORLD
Asbarez News

Ruling Party Loyalist Elected Armenia’s New Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—The Armenian parliament voted to appoint on Monday a senior government official as the country’s new human rights defender. Kristine Grigoryan will formally take over as ombudswoman on February 24. Grigoryan served as a deputy justice minister justice until January 20. She had held other senior positions in the Armenian Ministry of Justice from 2015-2018.
WORLD
Asbarez News

EU’s South Caucasus Representatives Visits Armenia

The European Union’s Special Representative to the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar held talks with Armenian leaders on Friday as he began a visit to Yerevan and Baku as a follow-up to a meeting held last month in Brussels between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Klaar, who is accompanied...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Russia, CSTO Want Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Talks to Start Immediately

Russia and the Collective Security Treaty Organization would like the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan to start immediately as a practical step to stabilize the region. The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the border process would “significantly advance normalization...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Ankara Claims Pashinyan ‘May’ visit Antalya; Yerevan Says No Decision Has been Made

As has become the norm in the context of the newly-started process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu made statements regarding the future of the process in an attempt of set the agenda on the talks and, at times, force official Yerevan’s hand to discuss certain issues.
WORLD
AFP

Honduras political crisis deepens ahead of president-elect's swearing-in

Rival factions of Honduras' newly elected congress held duelling first sessions Tuesday, as a split in president-elect Xiomara Castro's party deepened two days before her swearing-in. Deputy Luis Redondo, who has the support of Castro and much of her leftist Libre party, took office as president of the Congress in the building that houses the legislative body. As promised in advance by the military high command, the session was attended by an escort of cadets from the armed forces in a show of recognition of Castro's authority. In parallel and via video link, rebel deputy Jorge Calix was also installed as head of Congress by his own loyalist faction, including 20 dissident deputies from Libre and most members of the right-wing National Party (PN) and the Liberal Party, opponents of Castro.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden planning to ‘maximise pain’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

The United States is preparing a sweeping tranche of economic sanctions to “maximize pain in the Kremlin” if Russia invades Ukraine, The Independent has been told by a US government source. These could include blocking financial transfers from Russia’s three biggest banks, two additional sources said. Some 100,000 Russian troops are believed to have been deployed by Moscow to Ukraine’s border with Belarus. British armed forces minister, James Heappey, has said that Russian forces are already in Ukraine. Experts on the region said that an invasion was now more probable than not. The first US official quoted above said...
POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
AFP

IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

The IMF on Tuesday called on El Salvador to change course and stop using Bitcoin as legal tender, citing "large risks" posed by the cryptocurrency. The officials "stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection" and with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.
WORLD
The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ex-US senator Jeff Flake begins post as ambassador to Turkey

Former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake formally stepped into his new position as U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Wednesday, after presenting his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Flake is a former Republican lawmaker who endorsed U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2020 run for the White House He served in the U.S. Senate from Arizona from 2013 to 2019 and in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.He takes up the position at a difficult time for U.S.-Turkish relations. The long list of disagreements between the two NATO allies includes a rift over U.S. support for Kurdish...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY

