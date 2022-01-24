ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston City Workers Given Additional Week To Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuRtB_0dtYDReZ00

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says city employees will have an additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination before they face potential disciplinary action.

Any employee without proof of vaccination would have been placed on unpaid administrative leave starting Monday.

But Wu announced Sunday that because of “productive conversations with municipal unions,” employees will have an additional week to get at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. No discipline will be imposed between January 25-30.

Some firefighters have been fighting the mandate, arguing it violates a union contract that enables them to get weekly tests if they refuse to get vaccinated.

The deadline for proof of vaccination was initially January 15 . But Wu previously pushed back the date of enforcement to Monday. It was once again extended on Sunday.

Wu said that since the policy was announced on December 20, more than 1,600 employees submitted proof of vaccination for the first time. As of Sunday, 18,265 employees are in compliance with the policy, the city said.

Comments / 3

2Good2BeTrue45
4d ago

this is disgusting. There should be no mandates period!! Mayor Wu needs to be ousted from her position if she continues to go against the people like this and also hamper businesses because many people will not eat indoors or go to leisure simply for a vaccine theyvare not sure of amd just dont want to take.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Airbnb Says It Prevented Nearly 3,000 Unauthorized Parties In Boston Last Year

BOSTON (CBS) — Airbnb says it prevented roughly 3,000 unauthorized parties from happening in the city of Boston last year. The property rental website says their “under-25 anti-party system” blocked or re-directed people from booking entire homes. “In 2020, we announced a new product that restricts guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews from booking entire home listings in their local area under certain circumstances. These guests are still allowed to book private room listings, where generally the Host lives on site,” the company said. Over the 4th of July, over 650 people were unable to book. On Halloween, over 600 people were impacted and for New Year’s Eve over 1,200 were unable to book. Airbnb says it will continue to use this technology to stop disruptive behavior at its rental properties in the future.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain city workers

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s vaccination mandate won’t go into effect on Monday for some city workers, following a judge’s order Thursday. A Massachusetts Appeals Court judge issued a temporary stay on the mandate for unionized firefighters and certain unionized police officers challenging it. The judge ruled the vaccine mandate will be paused pending a review of a lower court order.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 8,616 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 8,616 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. There were also 84 additional deaths reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 9.48%, marking the first time since December 25 that the positivity rate is below 10%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,466,315. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,271. There were 117,902 total new tests reported. There are 2,521 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Of those people hospitalized, about 51% are reported to have “incidental” COVID cases. There are also 396 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
WBUR

Appeals Court temporarily halts vaccine mandate for Boston workers

A Massachusetts appeals court has temporarily blocked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's mandate that city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month or face being placed on unpaid leave. A Suffolk Superior Court judge had previously rejected a request by the police and firefighter unions to overturn...
BOSTON, MA
wsvaonline.com

City worker hit by Covid

Harrisonburg city officials are struggling with coronavirus. Interim City Manager Ande Banks told City Council last night that the staff has recorded the most number of COVID cases since the pandemic began and at least 20 percent of the staff has had to out of work because of quarantining and isolation.
HARRISONBURG, VA
MassLive.com

Boston police union votes to reject city’s incentives tied to COVID vaccine mandate ahead of Monday deadline

Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association members voted against a proposal from the city offering incentives for police to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Out of the 1,600 members, 900 people voted, with 800 of them choosing to reject a new benefit to provide mental health and wellness days for all vaccinated officers. They were also offered a path for unvaccinated members to be rehired after they get their dose, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 7,918 New COVID Cases, 80 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,918 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. There were also 80 additional deaths reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 10.37%. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,457,699. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 21,187. There were 118,076 total new tests reported. There are 2,617 people currently in the hospital with COVID. Of those people hospitalized, about 51% are reported to have “incidental” COVID cases. There are also 405 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Dallas News

Dallas County will test employees weekly, give vaccinated workers extra sick leave for COVID-19

Dallas County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new COVID-19 testing and sick leave policy for the county’s roughly 6,500 employees. The new policy requires weekly PCR testing for all employees, although those who are fully vaccinated may opt out. The commissioners also approved a policy that would give fully vaccinated workers an additional 48 hours of sick leave if they test positive for the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
nbcboston.com

Boston City Employee Vaccine Mandate Deadline Extended 1 Week

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Sunday she is giving city workers an extra week to comply with Boston's new employee vaccine mandate. Wu announced last month that all city employees would be required to have a first dose of COVID-19 vaccination by Jan. 15 and be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15, unless granted a reasonable accommodation for medical or religious reasons. The Jan. 15 deadline was then extended to Jan. 24, but the mayor announced Sunday she is extended that deadline to Jan. 30.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Postponing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For City Workers Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers on hold once again. The city said Friday it will temporarily hold off on firing anyone who does not get vaccinated. As omicron continues to cause labor shortages and disrupt city services, one labor union says mandating vaccines will make this problem even worse. After a taxing several years and a COVID-19 pandemic that claimed the lives of three Philadelphia firefighters, the president of the Firefighters Union Local 22 says the city’s announcement feels like a win. “It’s been trying. Our members are putting themselves at risk every day. However,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thecentersquare.com

Lamont order requires nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination

(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an executive order pertaining to nursing home visitors. The governor announced in a news release he has signed Executive Order No. 14F, which requires all nursing homes in the state to require visitors show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from a recent test.
CONNECTICUT STATE
charlestownbridge.com

Proof of Vaccine Begins in Charlestown and Across the City for Indoor Venues

Indoor venues in Charlestown like restaurants, bars and gyms began adjusting to Mayor Michelle Wu’s new mandate that requires workers and patrons at all indoor venues to show proof of vaccination in order to bend the curve of the latest COVID-19 surge. The “B Together” mandate officially went into...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defends city’s indoor COVID vaccine mandate for restaurants, sports arenas, gyms; says the move ‘saves lives’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday defended the city’s indoor COVID-19 vaccine mandate for customers of restaurants and other businesses that went into effect Saturday, arguing the move is the best tool to protect public health and that many owners sought clear rules that leveled the playing field and kept workers and customers safe.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy