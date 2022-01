New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #44. The Lightning are back in action following their somewhat successful California trip where they won two out of three games. Now, back at home, they look to continue their two-game home winning streak as they take on the New Jersey Devils. Tampa Bay may also be looking for a little revenge against the Devils who defeated them earlier this season, 5-3, in a game that saw the Bolts uncharacteristically blow a third-period lead.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO