Collection

This week, the legendary Vogue fashion editor André Leon Talley died at the age of 73. A true trailblazer, Talley was the first Black creative director at Vogue, and previously worked with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol. “The loss of André is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of André’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly—no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him,” said Anna Wintour on Wednesday.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO