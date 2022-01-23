All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sound the stylish alarm: Loro Piana is bringing their luxurious aesthetic into the home. Their elegant and extensive new decoration collection debuted this week and includes everything from curtains, to chairs, to fabrics. Make that lots of fabrics, meant for both the indoors and out. (The Italian fashion house, after all, is quite sought after in the yacht world.) While previously, their interior products were only available in a business-to-business capacity, now well-appointed decor enthusiasts anywhere can source the luxurious Loro looks. “The new collection is a huge milestone for Loro Piana Interiors, a total innovation,” Francesco Pergamo, Director of the Loro Piana Interiors Division, said in a statement.
