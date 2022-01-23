ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Woman, 67, beaten to death in 'disturbing scene' in St. Paul home

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Credit: St. Paul PD

St. Paul police are investigating the apparent beating death of a woman on the city's North End this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, officers found a "disturbing scene" inside a home on the 1400 block of Dale Street North, where they had been called to respond to a death investigation, a news release says.

Inside was a 67-year-old woman who had been "badly beaten" and was unresponsive. St. Paul Fire medics arrived a short time later and pronounced her dead at the scene.

A 66-year-old man believed to be her husband was also on the scene. "Officers were able to quickly determine he was the suspect," and he was arrested and taken to police headquarters for questioning, the release says. He was later booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will confirm the woman's identity as well as her exact cause of death in the coming days.

Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

This is the fifth homicide in St. Paul this year.

If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota DPS.

You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.

JENn 44
4d ago

Prayers for her family and friends.Rest in peace 🙏I hope the family gets justice.Ladies of you are in a abusive relationship. Make a safety planGet out as soon as you can. There are places for women with children that will offer a safe place for you. They also assist in other ways.

