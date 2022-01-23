ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes indefinitely after shooting

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
Williams Uptown Pub, Facebook

An Uptown Minneapolis landmark is closing its doors for "a much needed break" following a shooting there this weekend.

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar, which has been a mainstay of the local night life for decades, announced the "indefinite" closure in a Friday afternoon Facebook post:

Early that morning, a bullet "grazed" Williams' storefront, leaving one person injured and "front windows shattered," FOX 9 reported.

WCCO reports the the victim was a man who suffered non-life threatening injuries. The station says two suspects were arrested in a traffic stop on Saturday, with police recovering two guns.

Williams' announcement does not mention the shooting, saying instead that, "just like many other Uptown businesses, Williams Pub & Peanut Bar will not be open to the public for an indefinite period of time while we take a much needed break."

It also invites the public to check back on the Williams website for "re-opening plans," though no updates have been posted there yet.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Williams for comment.

