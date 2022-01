For the first several years of his career, everyone loved the guy. Russell Westbrook had his detractors, sure; Skip Bayless famously contended that Eric Maynor was a superior option for the Oklahoma City Thunder at point guard. More reasonable people also had their own fair concerns about whether he could ever calm down, and consistently maintain the bare minimum care threshold for elite point guards of a 2/1 assist-to-turnover ratio. There was no question about the watchability before us, though: Westbrook was a one-of-a-kind force, treating every play like a punt return touchdown run, with a rare and insane athleticism that justified this perma-blitzkrieg mode.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO