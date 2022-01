Who’s the best esports player in PUBG Mobile now? There is no precise answer to this question. Because in the competitive scenario, every single player in every part of the world has the potential to put up a good fight against one another. Despite that, some of the players do end up fascinating the audience’s eyes with their god-like performance. For a small country of India, PUBG Mobile was banned for around 10 months, before it saw Jonathan Amaral aka Jonathan10 was making his mark in the pro scene! Months and years have gone by, PUBG Mobile has been relaunched in India in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). These months have seen Jonathan10 switch organisations, joining GodLike Esports. In this piece, we will break down GodLJonathan10 as a player here, how he stands in PUBG Mobile against the Chinese and global players from outside the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO