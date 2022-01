People on Universal Credit will have to look for jobs outside their chosen field after just one month under Government plans to push more people into work.Ministers want 500,000 jobseekers in work by the end of June, with a campaign targeted at those on Universal Credit.The Government said the data showed that the demand for workers was there, with 1.2 million vacancies – 59% higher than before the pandemic.But as part of the push – dubbed Way to Work – claimants will be forced to widen their job search outside their area of work after four weeks, rather than three...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO