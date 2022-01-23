Bulls vs. Magic: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Sunday

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road on Sunday night to take on the Orlando Magic, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls (28-16) are coming off a 94-90 defeat against the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Friday night, where the Bulls lost Alex Caruso to a fractured wrist on a flagrant-2 foul by Grayson Allen.

The Magic (8-39) are coming off a 116-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, losing their fourth-straight game.

How To Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23 Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Patrick Williams (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Javonte Green (adductor), Lonzo Ball (knee), and Zach LaVine (knee) are all out.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac (knee), E’Twaun Moore (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), R.J. Hampton (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee) are all out. Terrence Ross (knee) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) are day-to-day.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

F DeMar DeRozan

F Troy Brown Jr.

C Nikola Vucevic

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Coby White

Orlando Magic