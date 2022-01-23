Breen's Market to transition to new ownership

Dillon and Hilary Fulton are the new owners of CamTex Hardware in Cameron Texas. CamTex is a family owned business located at 1501 W 4th St. The hardware store is full of products for plumbers, electricians, contractors, as well as home products and small appliances. They have rental equipment for your excavating needs. Visit their Facebook page at CamTex Hardware to see what they are doing next. The Cameron Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for CamTex Hardware on Jan. 18.

CAMERON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO