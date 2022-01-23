Breen's Market to transition to new ownership

Dillon and Hilary Fulton are the new owners of CamTex Hardware in Cameron Texas. CamTex is a family owned business located at 1501 W 4th St. The hardware store is full of products for plumbers, electricians, contractors, as well as home products and small appliances. They have rental equipment for your excavating needs. Visit their Facebook page at CamTex Hardware to see what they are doing next. The Cameron Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for CamTex Hardware on Jan. 18.
The Breen’s Palmyra SHOP ’n SAVE market at the intersection of Route 31 and 21 in the Village of Palmyra is closing. The announcement was revealed on their social media Facebook site:. To our valued customers,. For the past 114 years Breen’s Markets has been a part of...
Winter is moving by quickly. When sub-zero weather keeps you indoors and busy with “winter projects,” the gnawing feeling that spring is soon to be upon us grows a little each day. The need to stay on schedule in moving grain from storage to buyer becomes more important,...
Spike Advertising(link is external) in Burlington has transitioned to Black ownership and will now be called nuwave Agency, serving clients in Vermont and Montréal, Canada. Spike owner Ken Millman said he donated his company's shares and assets to brothers Emiliano and Jacques Void to create what he believes to be the first Black-owned and operated cross-border marketing firm.
The Okmulgee sale barn will come under new ownership beginning Tuesday, March 1. Jordan Booth of Wister and Dakota Beebe from Eufaula will be in charge of operations and plan to have their first sale Thursday, March 3. “We will start our sales at 12:30 p.m. with calves starting and cows selling right after,” Booth said. “We will have two Saturday’s each month for our goat and pig sale,” Beebe…
As of Jan. 1, Randy Van Natta and Archie Becher transitioned ownership of Becher Hoppe’s business and real estate holdings to employees Karl Kemper, Matthew Graun and Jed Mattmiller, the company announced this week. “We are excited to announce the fourth generation of internal ownership transition at Becher Hoppe....
Jump Start Nutrition, located on Main Street of Rock Port, is under new ownership. Ashley Morrical purchased the business this month from Bill and Jet Schulenberg along with their daughter, Thea Lewis. Ashley is not planning on making any changes at this time. Jump Start is open Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon for walk in traffic and Ashley is continuing the delivery service.
Matt asks: “is New Heights coming back to Woodley? There seems to be new signage outside, and a note on the door about deliveries. I walk by a couple times a week, maybe I’m seeing things, but maybe new signs of life?”. Another reader spoke with one of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A major expansion is coming to the Broadway District of downtown Green Bay. On Broadway, Inc. on Wednesday announced details of a $30 million redevelopment project that includes a public market and brand-new residential spaces. Old Fort Square at 211 N. Broadway will be renovated...
If home ownership is your dream but you think that your income may not qualify you for a traditional home loan (mortgage), perhaps becoming a Habitat homeowner might be something you would want to explore. The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity affiliate is ready to embark on their next home...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Mornings at Stephen’s Breads in South Milwaukee are spent working at a fast pace to make sure loaves of bread are baked and enough dinner rolls are in the oven. It is a flurry of activity owner Stephen Blanchard wouldn’t trade for anything.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some remodeled homes in the Tampa Bay area have been sitting unfinished for months as pandemic related supply chain problems continue to fuel inflation, according to Templar Contracting based out of Trinity. "This can't go on. It just can't continue like this," said Regan Weiss,...
